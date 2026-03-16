ENTRETENIMIENTO
Oscars 2026: la lista completa de ganadores
La noche más relevante del cine tuvo lugar este domingo 15 de marzo con la 98ª edición de los Premios Óscar, llevada a cabo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California.
Entre las producciones más notables de la ceremonia, la película «One Battle After Another» se destacó al obtener seis premios, siendo la película con más galardones de esta edición.
Otra producción que generó mucho interés fue «Sinners», bajo la dirección de Ryan Coogler, que llegó al evento con un impresionante total de 16 nominaciones. No obstante, consiguió cuatro premios, de los cuales dos fueron considerados muy importantes en la ceremonia.
Este año, la edición también introdujo un cambio significativo en los premios, puesto que por primera vez en más de veinte años se incorporó una nueva categoría: «Mejor Dirección de Casting», aumentando así el total de premios a 24 categorías.
A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores de los Óscar 2026:
Mejor película
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor dirección
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battler After Another
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler
Actriz principal
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I´d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Actor principal
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Actriz de reparto
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
Actor de reparto
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Guion adaptado
- Will Tracy – Bugonia
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Chloé Zhao y Maggie O´Farrell – Hamnet
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Clint Bentley y Greg Kwedar – Trains Dreams
Guion original
- Robert Kaplow – Blue Moon
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Eskil Vogt y Joachin Trier – Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Largometraje animado
- Arco
- Elio
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Película internacional
- The Secret Agent – Brasil
- It Was Just an Accident – Francia
- Sentimental Value – Noruega
- Sirat – España
- The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez
Canción original
- Dear me – Diane Warren: Relentless (Letra y música: Diane Warren)
- Golden – Kpop Demon Hunters (Letra y música: JAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon y Teddy Park)
- I Lied to You – Sinners (Letra y música: Raphael Saadiq y Ludwig Goransson)
- Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi (Letra y música: Nicholas Pike)
- Train Dreams – Train Dreams (Letra: Nick Cave; Música: Nick Cave y Bryce Dessner)
Montaje
- Stephen Mirrione – F1
- Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Andy Jurgensen – One Battle After Another
- Olivier Bugge Coutté – Sentimental Value
- Michael P. Shawver – Sinners
Cinematografía
- Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein
- Darius Khondji – Marty Supreme
- Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another
- Autumn Durald Arkapaw – Sinners
- Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams
Maquillaje y estilismo de cabello
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey – Frankenstein
- Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu – Kokuho
- Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry – Sinners
- Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoerna Rehbein – The Smashing Machine
- Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg – The Ugly Stepsister
Diseño de vestuario
- Deborah L. Scott – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Kate Hawley – Frankenstein
- Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet
- Miyako Bellizi – Marty Supreme
- Ruth E. Carter – Sinners
Mejor reparto
- Nina Gold – Hamnet
- Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme
- Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
- Gabriel Domingues – The Secret Agent
- Francine Maisler – Sinners
Banda sonora original
- Jerskin Fendrix – Bugonia
- Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
- Max Richter – Hamnet
- Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
- Ludwig Goransson – Sinners
Diseño de producción
- Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau – Frankenstein
- Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton – Hamnet
- Jack Fisk y Adam Willis – Marty Supreme
- Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino – One Battle After Another
- Hannah Beachler y Monique Champagne – Sinners
Sonido
- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta – F1
- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaile, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke y Brad Zoern – Frankenstein
- José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio y Tony Villaflor – One Battle After Another
- Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor y Steve Boeddeker – Sinners
- Laia Casanovas, Amand Villavieja y Yasmina Praderas – Sirat
Efecto visuales
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- RyanTudhope, Nicolas Chavallier, Robert Harrington y Keith Dawson – F1
- David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould – Jurassic World Rebirth
- Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin – The Lost Bus
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter y Donnie Dean – Sinners
Largometraje documental
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Cortometraje documental
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Cortometraje animado
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Cortometraje de acción real
- Butcher´s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen´s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
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